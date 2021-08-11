Cancel
Fredericksburg, VA

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat rising to dangerous levels

Free Lance-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrutally hot and humid conditions will make for an uncomfortable midweek period in the Fredericksburg area. The Bermuda High parked over the western Atlantic Ocean continues to pump heat and humidity into the Fredericksburg area. This Wednesday morning’s temperatures only sagged to the low 70s, while this afternoon those values will soar into the upper 90s. The combination of heat and high dew points led the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory (orange shading in the left graphic panel) beginning at noon and lasting until 8 p.m. this evening. Expectations are for the heat index—what it actually feels like—to top 105 degrees this afternoon.

fredericksburg.com

