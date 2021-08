At 6-6 and 261 pounds, Clemson's Jaelyn Lay is just a bit more than your average tight end. Footballs don’t appear to be spinning toward him as much as they are being sucked into Lay's gravitational orbit. The defender trying to prevent Lay from absorbing a 20-yard out route on the first day of fall camp, he slid off Lay's back like a child trying to wrestle a ball from a bigger, meaner cousin.