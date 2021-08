Mexico is prepping as Tropical Storm Grace is heading it’s way, bringing hurricane-force winds, life-threatening rip tides and up to half of a foot of rain with it. According to the National Hurricane Center, ‘Grace’ moved away from Jamaica and began moving toward the Cayman Islands. Early this morning it was traveling 85 miles east southeast of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength by tonight and could strengthen even more by the time it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula later today or early tomorrow.