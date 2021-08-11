Cancel
Family Relationships

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Sweetest Family Moments With Their 3 Kids

By Sophia Vilensky
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3xYq_0bONwnie00
Courtesy of Chris Hemswoth/Instagram

Family forever! While Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s whirlwind romance was always something special, their relationship continued to bloom after they welcomed their three children.

The Marvel star and the model tied the knot in 2010 after less than a year of dating. Two years later, they became a family of three with the birth of their daughter, India, in May 2012.

Prior to welcoming their baby girl, Pataky accompanied her husband on the red carpet for The Avengers’ U.K. premiere, where he sweetly rubbed her baby bump.

She’s so proud of Chris and he’s proud of her,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are an adorable family already!”

Less than two years later, the family grew even more when they welcomed twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, in March 2014. The following year, the Extraction actor noted that watching the Spain native take on motherhood caused him to fall even deeper in love with her.

“Once we had kids we were like, ‘We’re in it, this is it.’ All of a sudden I had a greater appreciation for my wife, she kind of came into her own when we had kids,” he told WHO magazine. “She certainly keeps me sane. I complain about things, she gets on with it.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, Hemsworth shared that he’d always struggled to balance his career with other things that were important to him.

“I’ve spent probably 15 years in what felt like a marathon, a constant workload,” he told GQ Australia at the time. “So much of my energy has been geared toward that, and then having kids at the same time, I’ve been constantly trying to find the balance. … For a little while, you don’t think the kids notice and then you realize they do.”

The Star Trek actor continued: “I absolutely want to continue to make films that I’m proud of, but that can also wait. Now what’s more important is my kids are at an age I don’t want to miss. And I’d hate to look back in 20 years and go, ‘Right, let’s get to work as a parent,’ and I’ve missed it all.”

Scroll to see Hemsworth and Pataky’s sweetest moments as a family of five:

