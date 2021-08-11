Cancel
Massachusetts State

Business Confidence in Massachusetts Hits Three-year High in July

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 8 days ago

BOSTON — Confidence among Massachusetts employers rose to its highest level in more than three years last month as the state and national economies continued to expand despite renewed COVID-19 outbreaks. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) Business Confidence Index marked its 30th anniversary in July by rising 2.2 points...

