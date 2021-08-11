Ranch Potato Salad

Rice is Nice; but With a Tea Vinaigrette, It’s Better. Although it was more than 50(!) years ago, I can still recall the searingly hot days in Florence, Italy when all I wanted to eat was cold picnic food – pasta be damned. I had been recommended to a particular delicacies shop where I could get all the makings of a great picnic to enjoy in the Boboli Gardens. Included on that summer’s day repast was a rice salad, insalata di riso, a wondrous thing that I had never experienced before. It was stuffed into a whole tender roasted red pepper. Made of perfectly-cooked rice, finely-chopped celery, raisins, and toasted pine nuts, all lightly coated in a deliciously tart vinaigrette dressing, it made an impression. Fast forward to the not-so-carefree dog days of summer in LA mid-pandemic, and rice salad is on my menu once again – but with a difference. In keeping with my love of all things tea-flavored, the rice is steamed in a delicate Darjeeling tea, yet sparkles with the same basic ingredients of the Florentine version.