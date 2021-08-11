Veteran receives diploma at Norwood-Norfolk
Norwood-Norfolk High School Principal Robin Fetter recognized Korean War veteran Francis Wolfe with his high school diploma in a ceremony at the high school last month. Francis Wolfe is pictured with his children, Bernice Murray, Kathleen Wolfe, Jo Wolfe, Vernon Wolfe and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Missing from the photo are his wife Beatrice and a son, Francis Wolfe. Mr. Wolfe is predeceased by a son, Roger Wolfe. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by NNCS.www.northcountrynow.com
