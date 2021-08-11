Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

By CNN staff
WTVM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry. The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them. The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them. Poly Network says a vulnerability in...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cryptocurrency#Poly Network#Polynetwork2#Cnn Newsource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketstennesseestar.com

Hackers Steal over $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto-Heists Ever

Hackers stole over $600 million in digital assets Tuesday from users of cryptocurrency platform Poly Network in one of the largest digital token heists ever. Poly Network, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to trade digital currencies with one another, announced the hack Tuesday. Cybersecurity firm SlowMist, which investigated the hack, said the total value of assets stolen was $610 million.
MarketsNew York Post

Hackers behind $600M crypto heist say they did it ‘for fun’

It’s good to love your work, but this is ridiculous. Hackers who made off with more than $600 million worth of crypto this week say they didn’t need the money and did it all “for fun.”. In an apparent effort to prove the bizarre claims, they’ve even returned $342 million...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Hackers behind history’s biggest crypto heist return millions in loot claiming they only did it ‘for fun’

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of $613m (£443m) in digital coins they stole.Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter that $260m (£188m) of the stolen funds had been returned but that $353m (£255m) was outstanding.The hackers exploited a vulnerability in the system which allowed them to move assets between different blockchains.Blockchains are ledgers of financial activities on various cryptocurrencies are based, and each type of the virtual currency such as Ethereum and Bitcoin has its own blockchain.A person claiming to have perpetrated the hack said...
Marketsgamepressure.com

Hackers Carried Out the Biggest Cryptocurrency Theft in History

Hackers exploited a security vulnerability and stole over $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies. This is the largest theft in the industry's history to date. The target of the hacking attack was Poly Network's decentralized financial platform (DeFi). It is used to transfer blockchain tokens to other networks. The incident occurred on August 10, which the company announced on Twitter. In the released message, we can read that hackers managed to exploit flaws in the platform's security system. As a result, they were able to take control of contract chains, from where they sent funds to other addresses. They took Ether currency worth $267 million, Binance Smart Chain coins worth $252 million and about $85 million in USDC tokens. In addition to those already mentioned, transactions using bitcoin, among others, can be made using Poly Network.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Hackers return portion of record crypto heist haul

A firm specializing in transferring cryptocurrency said that hackers have given back $260 million worth of digital loot from a record haul. Poly Network fired off a tweet Wednesday saying hackers had returned $260 million worth of the digital assets taken in a heist a day earlier valued at $613 million. Polygon had urged the thieves to return the stolen fortune and provided online addresses for transfers. "Seven minutes prior to sending the first transaction returning some of the funds, the hacker created a token called 'The hacker is ready to surrender' and sent this token to the designated Polygon address," digital asset research firm The Block said in a post at its website.
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Over $600 Million Stolen in Biggest Ever Cryptocurrency Theft

The largest hack in recorded history took place yesterday when attackers exploited a vulnerability that could change the “keeper role” of a blockchain contract and make any transaction such as a withdrawal, according to a Medium post by Poly Network. Poly Network, a platform that looks to connect different blockchains...
Marketsthreatpost.com

Crypto Hack Earned Crooks $600 Million

In one of the largest cryptocurrency hacks to date, cyberattackers reportedly stole millions from the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Poly Network. Attackers reportedly stole $600 million from the cryptocurrency platform Poly Network, in what experts say is one of the largest crypto heists to date. Poly Network, a decentralized finance...
MarketsZDNet

Poly Network hackers potentially stole $610 million: Is Bitcoin still safe?

Yesterday the Poly Network, which specialises in cryptocurrency transfers on the Binance, Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, announced that it had been attacked and assets transferred to hackers. It tweeted: Important Notice: We are sorry to announce that #PolyNetwork was attacked on @BinanceChain, @ethereum and @0xPolygon. Assets had been transferred to...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Palantir Bought $50 Million in Gold Bars in August as Cash Pile Grows

The data analytics software maker has a growing cash pile thanks to stock sales, and now it's investing in growth as well as early stage customers. It's possible Palantir could also invest in cryptocurrencies. While some companies such as Tesla are diversifying into bitcoin, data analytics software company Palantir is...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

UK Police Seize USB Stick With Ethereum Worth $9.5 Million

British detectives have seized $22.25 million from operators of an international cryptocurrency scam. Among the items seized was a USB stick containing ethereum worth $9.5 million. The police are now attempting to contact the victims of this scam to return their funds. UK Police Seize Crypto in USB Stick. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
pymnts

High Court In London Tells Binance To ID Crypto Hackers

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance must identify hackers and freeze their accounts after one of the company’s users said it was the victim of a hack worth $2.6 million, under the terms of a High Court of London order, per Friday (August 13) reports. The court’s judgment granted multiple requests by artificial...
Public SafetyCoinTelegraph

Hackers stole at least $600M in Poly exploit across three chains

In what may be the largest attack in decentralized finance (DeFi), unknown hackers used an exploit on cross-chain protocol Poly Network to remove at least $610 million from three chains. According to a Tuesday update on Twitter, Poly Network said the attacks had removed assets from Binance Chain, Ethereum and...
Behind Viral Videos96krock.com

Walmart Employees Know When Customers Steal From Self Check-Out

A video on TikTok is going viral after a Walmart employee reveals that those that work there know when customers try to steal from the self check-out. counters. TikTok user @thewalmartguy69 posted a video of what a Walmart employee sees on their end when customers use the self check-out. You can see on his handheld device how many scans were done at each kiosk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy