Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

Hackers exploited a security vulnerability and stole over $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies. This is the largest theft in the industry's history to date. The target of the hacking attack was Poly Network's decentralized financial platform (DeFi). It is used to transfer blockchain tokens to other networks. The incident occurred on August 10, which the company announced on Twitter. In the released message, we can read that hackers managed to exploit flaws in the platform's security system. As a result, they were able to take control of contract chains, from where they sent funds to other addresses. They took Ether currency worth $267 million, Binance Smart Chain coins worth $252 million and about $85 million in USDC tokens. In addition to those already mentioned, transactions using bitcoin, among others, can be made using Poly Network.