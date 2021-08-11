Cancel
Cherokee County, TX

68-year-old Cheryl Smith died, Angela Washington and 2 others injured in a two-vehicle accident (Cherokee County, TX)

68-year-old Cheryl Smith died, Angela Washington and 2 others injured in a two-vehicle accident (Cherokee County, TX)

On Monday morning, a two-vehicle collision claimed the life of 68-year-old Cheryl Smith, a Jacksonville woman, and injured 45-year old Angela Washington, 68-year old Gloria Williams, both from Jacksonville and a 17-year-old Frankston man, outside Cherokee County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety officers immediately responded to the crash scene at about 6:12 a.m. on US-175 about 2.6 miles east of the city of Cuney in Cherokee County. As per the initial reports, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Durango was heading east on US-175 while the driver of a 2007 Ford Fiesta was going west on the same roadway.

The driver of the Durango crossed over into the westbound lane and collided head-on with the Ford, police said. On arrival, paramedics took the driver of the Durango, a 17-year-old male, to UT-Health East Texas in Jacksonville and he is in stable condition, officials stated.

Angela Washington, the driver of the Ford, was rushed to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition. Cheryl Smith was the passenger in Washington’s vehicle and she was declared deceased at the scene. Another passenger, Gloria Williams, was also taken to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler and is in serious condition.

The incident remains under review.

August 11, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading auto accident attorneys in the Texas region.

