After six seasons of being a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley announced that she was giving back her apple and exiting the franchise that made her famous. Throughout Season 12 of RHONY, it was apparent that the queen of "making nice" was not having the best season and had hardly any patience for her fellow co-stars. Dorinda's sting on Season 12 started with her pressing Tinsley Mortimer about her love life and why she wasn't opening up to the rest of the cast.