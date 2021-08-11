Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan's longest garage sale, spanning 200 miles, kicks off this weekend

Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPHD4_0bONtjDx00

Get ready for Michigan's longest garage sale.

The US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale will take place Friday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 15.

Every year, individuals clean out their attics and stake out their front yards along the US-12 corridor stretching over 200 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit.

Organizers say you can find anything from antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, live entertainment and more.

The sales can be found along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots and fields. Some areas will have large numbers of vendors while others may be scattered.

View the map here to help plan your itinerary.

Comments / 7

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
New Buffalo, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related

Comments / 7

Community Policy