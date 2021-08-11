How Much Worse Is COVID in the Hudson Valley Compared to Last Summer?
Many Hudson Valley residents are back to living a normal life, but are things really better now than they were last summer?. Unlike last summer, everything in the Hudson Valley is back up and running like it was before the pandemic. Restaurants are at full capacity, concerts have returned and people are gathering once again without social distancing or masks. But are things really safer than they were a year ago?wpdh.com
Comments / 0