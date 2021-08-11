Nutcracker returns to Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Nutcracker, by The Ballet Theatre of Toledo returns to Van Wert to deliver a magical performance sprinkled with sugarplum fairy dust and sublime nostalgia. Presented by Jim and Mary Pope, The Nutcracker will set the perfect tone for family Christmas memory-making on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Early buying opportunities for members begin today with tickets starting at $22. Tickets are available to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 25.