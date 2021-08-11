Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Wert, OH

Nutcracker returns to Van Wert

By Iron County Reporter
Times-Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN WERT — The Nutcracker, by The Ballet Theatre of Toledo returns to Van Wert to deliver a magical performance sprinkled with sugarplum fairy dust and sublime nostalgia. Presented by Jim and Mary Pope, The Nutcracker will set the perfect tone for family Christmas memory-making on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Early buying opportunities for members begin today with tickets starting at $22. Tickets are available to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

timesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Van Wert County, OH
City
Van Wert, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Van Wert, OH
Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Movement#The Nutcracker#Christmas#First Federal Of Van Wert#Ford Lincoln#The Box Office#State Route 118 S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy