Later today, your devices will erupt in cacophonous noise. Your TV and radio will ring. Even your smartphone will start blasting. Don’t be alarmed when your devices start blaring in unison. Although it sounds like something out of a scary science fiction novel, there’s nothing to be frightened about. You’re not getting hacked or attacked — it’s just the government reaching out. (And, no, it’s not a scam, although there have been government emergency alert system scams in the past.)