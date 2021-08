A good night’s sleep is vital if you want to be the best version of yourself throughout the day. Being properly rested can improve your mood, reduce stress, and increase focus – something that important is worth dressing the part for, and a good pair of men’s pyjamas should be your first port of call.Of course, you can sleep in whatever you like – perhaps even nothing at all – but unlike an old T-shirt or a tattered pair of jersey jogging bottoms, proper pyjamas are purpose-built with sleep in mind. This means they’re loose, comfortable, cool and made of...