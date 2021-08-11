5 tips for creating an edible garden - anytime, anywhere

So…you have found yourself in the market for a new exciting hobby and feel that becoming an avid gardener may be the perfect avocation for you. Let’s face it, gardening has always been a hobby you have longed to partake in however, up until recently just didn’t have the time. In all honesty, your outdoor space has been long neglected and has failed to acquire the touch of human hands and you feel now is the time to provide it will a little TLC and transform it from a lifeless space into a garden that bursts with life!