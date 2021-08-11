Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, IA

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque, Henry, Iowa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Delaware; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Van Buren; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Buchanan County, IA
State
Missouri State
County
Lee County, IA
State
Illinois State
County
Washington County, IA
County
Linn County, IA
City
Keokuk, IA
County
Henry County, IA
City
Washington, IA
County
Delaware County, IA
County
Iowa County, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Benton County, IA
County
Jefferson County, IA
City
Benton, IA
City
Delaware, IA
County
Keokuk County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
County
Van Buren County, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
State
Washington State
County
Dubuque County, IA
County
Jackson County, IA
County
Cedar County, IA
County
Jones County, IA
County
Johnson County, IA
City
Cedar, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Central Illinois#Heat Advisory#Benton Buchanan Cedar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy