Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Washburn, southeastern Burnett and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 845 AM CDT At 817 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Minong, to near Hertel. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Minong around 825 AM CDT. Spooner and Shell Lake around 840 AM CDT. Hayward around 845 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Spooner Lake, Mckenzie Lake, Springbrook, Grindstone Lake, Lampson, Nelson Lake, Sarona, Sissabagama Lake, Totagatic Flowage and Lac Courte Oreilles. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH