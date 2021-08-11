Special Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oswego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Oswego County through 945 AM EDT At 917 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Central Square, or 15 miles east of Fulton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Central Square, Redfield, Hastings, Constantia, West Monroe, Mexico, Williamstown, Orwell, Parish, Altmar, Amboy Center, Howardville, Mallory, Gayville, Salmon River Reservoir, Kasoag, Bernhards Bay and Lower South Bay. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH