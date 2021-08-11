Cancel
Clinton County, IA

High Wind Warning issued for Clinton, Des Moines, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clinton; Des Moines; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds will gust up to 60 mph until 10 am. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Clinton, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa and Des Moines Counties. In Illinois, Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson and Warren Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

