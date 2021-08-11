Steelers vs. Eagles odds, picks: 2021 NFL preseason Week 1 predictions, best bets from expert on 45-24 run

The Pittsburgh Steelers will attempt to pick up their second win of the 2021 NFL preseason on Thursday when they visit the rebuilding Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. The Steelers largely relied on defense and special teams to secure a 16-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game to christen the start of the 2021 NFL preseason schedule. In order to make it two straight, they will have to get past an Eagles club that will feature former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni making his NFL head coaching debut.