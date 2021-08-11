Cancel
Cell Phones

OnePlus teases what looks like a dual-screen smartphone to crash Samsung's foldable party

By Sanjiv Sathiah
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

OnePlus is set to crash Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked foldables launch tomorrow with the unveiling of its own ‘foldable’ device. The company has taken to its US Twitter account to post a teaser clip of the device. At first it seems like it might be a true foldable that uses a flexible AMOLED display, however it becomes clear that it isn’t. Instead, it is more akin to the Microsoft Surface Duo with dual-displays but joined by a single ribbon or band.

#Smartphone#Teases#Amoled
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung to retain total control of the foldable smartphone market in 2021

Samsung is the only major smartphone manufacturer that’s shipping foldable smartphones at scale across the globe. This has provided the company with an incredible first-mover advantage. No other company is in the position of challenging it right now. This has enabled Samsung to establish total domination over the global foldable...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Upcoming iQoo 8 smartphone to feature Samsung E5 screen

The upcoming iQoo 8 has been one of the most talked-about devices. The new flagship from the company is supposed to come with a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. And now according to new leaks by Vivo themselves, the upcoming iQoo 8 smartphone will apparently feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 LTPO display that will have a translucent material in the area where the front-facing camera is supposed to be.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

OnePlus Is Teasing A Reveal Of Something During Samsung's Unpacked

Earlier this afternoon OnePlus tossed out a teaser for a folding phone. That in and of itself may not seem like something too out of the ordinary. Folding smartphones are a thing now after all, thanks to Samsung popularizing the space. In fact, Samsung is supposed to be unveiling its...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung has a dual-aperture smartphone camera solution in the works

The Galaxy S9 was Samsung’s first smartphone to use a dual-aperture system for its camera. It allowed the phone to widen the camera’s aperture to F1.5 in low-light situations and let in more light at the expense of slightly blurrier edges. In daylight conditions, the camera’s aperture stayed at F2.4 for sharper shots. The technology was included in the Galaxy S10 series as well, but the company dropped it with the Galaxy S20 series. Now, it looks like the company is working on a dual-aperture system for smartphones with triple-camera setups.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

You can now pre-book Samsung's upcoming foldables in India

Samsung India has announced that users can now pre-book its upcoming phones. Users will need to spend Rs 2,000 to pre-book the devices, but get a Smart Tag for free. The pre-booking fee will be subtracted from the cost of the device. Samsung confirmed that it’ll be showing off new...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

OnePlus trolls Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event with half-off sale

Update, Aug 11 (11:00 a.m. ET): "Mysterious" OnePlus device revealed as a joke. OnePlus teased a dual-screen device ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked. The teaser appeared to show some sort of dual-screen phone. It's unclear whether the teaser is real or if the company plans to launch some sort of...
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Is OnePlus trolling Samsung?

OnePlus have been in the news a bit lately, funnily enough covering the good, the bad and the ugly. Their OnePlus 9 phone range was great. Then the merger with OPPO and more recently throttling devices. Now, not far out from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event OnePlus has tweeted what, on the surface, looks like a foldable device. An interesting and somewhat amusing point of note, is the fact that the time on the tweet directly lines up with the Samsung event.
NFLmobigyaan.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones launched

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, the South Korean technology giant Samsung has officially announced its latest foldable smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the inside with a 120Hz adaptive...
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

That OnePlus dual-screen teaser turned out to be for a dumb, bad carrier promo

This story was originally published on Aug 10, 2021 and last updated on Aug 11, 2021. Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event was just earlier today at 10AM ET, and although endless leaks undercut the anticipation a bit, there's still reason to be excited. We got our first official glimpse of the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, with plenty of improvements over last year's models. There was some concern that OnePlus would try to one-up Samsung with its own Galaxy-themed teaser, but it turns out that wasn't a problem, the company is just back to dumb and awful marketing, and you can go back to ignoring them.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus teases a dual-screen phone to be announced tomorrow but don’t get too excited

Back in 2019, Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, said that there are no plans for a foldable phone anytime soon. A year later, the founder revealed in an interview that existing technology isn’t good enough for foldable phones. Based on the standpoint of the manufacturer, we do not expect a Galaxy Z Fold rival from them anytime soon. However, it appears OnePlus has a surprise for us tomorrow according to a teaser it posted earlier today.
Cell Phonestechgig.com

OnePlus rolls out new teaser on Instagram: A foldable smartphone hinted!

While Samsung is preparing to unveil its next-generation foldable devices, including the. is hoping to catch the attention of consumers. So, ahead of Samsung's. event, OnePlus has teased a dual-screen foldable smartphone with a brief teaser. The Chinese company used Instagram to tease its dual-screen smartphone with a brief teaser...
Cell Phonesimpulsegamer.com

Qualcomm, Samsung, and Google Define Next Wave of Premium Android Experiences with Launch of Samsung’s New Foldable Smartphones

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that its flagship Snapdragon® 888 5G Mobile Platform is powering Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s latest cutting-edge foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Snapdragon 888, which powers both devices globally, packs industry-leading innovations in connectivity, AI, gaming, and photography to enable the premium Android experiences users deserve.

