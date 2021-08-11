OnePlus teases what looks like a dual-screen smartphone to crash Samsung's foldable party
OnePlus is set to crash Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked foldables launch tomorrow with the unveiling of its own ‘foldable’ device. The company has taken to its US Twitter account to post a teaser clip of the device. At first it seems like it might be a true foldable that uses a flexible AMOLED display, however it becomes clear that it isn’t. Instead, it is more akin to the Microsoft Surface Duo with dual-displays but joined by a single ribbon or band.www.notebookcheck.net
