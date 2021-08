Think of the Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT as the muscle car of jet skis, as it not only measures 17-feet-long and weigh in at 1,250-pounds, but it packs a supercharged 6.2L V8 engine that will let you speed through any kind of water. No top speed is mentioned, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it hang with a go-fast boat, which tops out between 60mph – 85mph. A previous model retailed at around $50,000 USD years ago, so this may be priced considerably higher. Read more for more pictures and information.