Where to place video cameras at different landing ship locations in Fortnite

Epic Games’ Fortnite is increasingly a virtual metaverse and less and less a video game. By now the battle royale has become a full-fledged social network, capable of transcending the boundary of its digital shootings to embrace special events and demonstrations designed for the mass public. Just think of the official announcement of christopher nolan’s tenet movie, which took place right on the island of Fortnite, the same fate that befell the last chapter of the Star Wars saga, namely The Rise of Skywalker. However, the greatest media resonance was generated on the occasion of digital concerts: first the rapper Travis Scott and then the DJ Marshmello have in fact performed in front of millions of fans, and in these days Ariana Grande has inaugurated the Rift Tour, visiting firsthand the video game of Epic Games.