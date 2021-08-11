Cancel
Where to place video cameras at different landing ship locations in Fortnite

dexerto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite’s Week 10 challenges have arrived, and there’s another location-based quest for players to complete: placing video cameras at different landing ship locations. Ariana Grande’s concert may be over, but life continues on the Island. A new set of weekly challenges have arrived, once again giving players another chance to earn some much-needed XP to level up their Battle Pass and unlock more skins.

