The Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suffered a partial defeat in the process of his extradition on Wednesday. In the appeal process, it is now to be clarified again whether the mental state of Assange prevents imprisonment in the USA. The presiding judge of the London High Court allows the US representatives to attack the health report that was decisive in the lower court and expands the proceedings accordingly. The main hearing is due to take place on October 27th and 28th.