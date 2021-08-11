Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Danny Elfman Enlists Trent Reznor for New Version of “True”: Watch the Video

By Evan Minske r
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danny Elfman has enlisted the talents of Trent Reznor for a new version of his single “True.” The original version of the track appeared on Elfman’s new album Big Mess. The reworked song also arrives with a new video directed by Aron Johnson. Watch it below. “This is the first...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Danny Elfman
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

King Von Gets Posthumous New Video for “Demon”: Watch

A new video from late Chicago rapper King Von has been released. Joan Pabon directed the clip for “Demon,” from Von’s debut studio album Welcome to O’Block, released last year. Pabon told Revolt that the video was completed about a month before King Von was shot dead outside an Atlanta nightclub last year at age 26. Check out the video for “Demon” below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Finneas Announces Debut Album Optimist, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning producer and older brother, has announced his debut album. Optimist is out October 15 via Interscope. Today he’s shared the first new song “A Concert Six Months From Now,” which has a Sam Bennett-directed video filmed at the Hollywood Bowl. Find the video below. Content. Optimist:
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

EarthGang Share Video for New Song “Erykah”: Watch

EarthGang have shared a new single paying tribute to Erykah Badu. It is simply titled “Erykah” and it arrives with a playful music video shot by Neri. Watch EarthGang ride jet skis and chill on the beach in the clip below. EarthGang open “Erykah” with a monologue about the first...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

MIKE Shares New Video for “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish”: Watch

MIKE has released a new music video for two of his Disco! tracks: “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish.” The clip was directed by frequent collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa and shot on Mini DV and 8 millimeter film in the rapper’s native New York. Watch MIKE and friends hang around the city and take in everyday sights—including a pigeon feeding frenzy—in the visual below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lorde Shares Video for New Song “Mood Ring”: Watch

Lorde is back with a new song. “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her new album Solar Power, arrives with a new video co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali. The new track follows her previously released singles “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Solar Power.” Watch the video, featuring a blonde Lorde, below.
MusicAlternative Press

Trent Reznor talks uncertainty, changing music world for 1999 cover

For the cover story of our September 1999 issue (#134), AltPress interviewed Trent Reznor. At the time, Nine Inch Nails was just on the eve of releasing their classic album The Fragile. At the time, five years had passed since the group’s landmark album The Downward Spiral. Reznor was uncertain, not only about his own future, but also the future of rock music more generally. Little did readers know at the time that the musician would continue to play a pivotal role in music at large, recording over a dozen albums and film soundtracks. This content has been modified and adjusted to meet the standards of Alternative Press’ digital platform.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign Detail Album, Share Video for New Song “Memories”: Watch

This Friday, August 20, Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign are releasing the collaborative Cheers to the Best Memories. The full-length will include “I Believed It,” featuring the late Mac Miller, as well as collaborations with YG and Rauw Alejandro. Ahead of the record’s release, Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have shared the music video for the album opener “Memories.” Watch below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Rumors” [ft. Cardi B]

In the two years since Lizzo released her Grammy-winning debut, Cuz I Love You, she’s become an occasional target for irate social media mobs. The self-assured pop star often responds to heated criticisms in kind—regardless of whether the backlash seems uncalled-for (over a juice cleanse, for example) or warranted (such as for putting a Postmates courier on blast). Apparently fed up, Lizzo delivers her latest clapback to the never-ending noise in the form of “Rumors,” a collaboration with Cardi B and her first single since Cuz I Love You, choosing to revel in gossip rather than shut it down. But the song’s cool nonchalance is underwhelming at best.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Mood Ring”

In the starry-eyed newsletter Lorde sent announcing Solar Power, her third studio album, the pop star introduced her fans to a new persona: “Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini…her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.” The prose was rapturous, romantic in a way that seemed almost unhinged, to the point that I seriously contemplated whether it had been ghostwritten by Caroline Calloway. Lorde has presented Solar Power as an opportunity to dethaw, a beach soundtrack that reflects her “unending search for the divine”—but something about this framing has felt off. The “Solar Power” music video was so eerily sanitized and optimistic that it seemed like the kind of thing the younger Lorde, a keen critic of societal excesses, would have skewered gleefully.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lizzo and Cardi B Share Video for New Song “Rumors”: Watch

As dutifully teased, Lizzo and Cardi B have released their new single “Rumors.” It’s Lizzo’s first song as the lead artist since she released Cuz I Love You in 2019. It’s also the first musical collaboration from Lizzo and Cardi B, who both appeared in the movie Hustlers. Check out the gilded, Ancient Greece-inspired visual for “Rumors” below.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

The Game Releases New Song & Video ‘Worldwide Summer Vacation’: Watch

The Game seems to be readying to drop his new project. The Compton veteran has shared a new song called ‘Worldwide Summer Vacation’ which seems to be aimed at the L.A. Summer with its laidback vibe. Produced by Duke, the new song is a part of an upcoming “playlist” featuring new music from The Game, according to the press release.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Vince Staples and Fousheé Perform “Take Me Home” on Fallon

Vince Staples and New Jersey musician Fousheé were on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Seated back to back, they performed “Take Me Home” from Staples’ self-titled album. Watch below. Vince Staples arrived in July, marking the rapper’s follow-up to 2018’s FM! Since sharing his new...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy