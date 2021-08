Star Wars has revealed that there were forces within the Empire that conspired to overthrow Emperor Palpatine and erase the Sith influence from the Empire. Not only that, those same conspirators hoped to use Luke Skywalker in order to pull off their scheme. The plot against the Sith has been one of many subplots in the current "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover arc that's been running through Star Wars comics. While Palpatine and Vader are distracted by the hunt for Han Solo and the return of Crimson Dawn, one of the Emperor's closest confidants is plotting to take him out!