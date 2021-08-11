2 hurt after car crashes into apartment building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into an apartment building in the Mid-City area Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Police said.

SDPD Officer John Buttle said the collision happened at around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 4200 block of Highland Avenue.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police confirmed the driver and an elderly woman who lives in the apartment suffered minor injuries.

The property manager of the building said the car went into the living room of the unit.

Resident Tuan Phan, who lives in the upstairs unit above where the crash happened, told ABC 10News, “The woman says her arm is broken and the TV or the wardrobe fell on her."

Phan said he's relieved to know his neighbor will be OK.

“It’s kind of frightening to me because who would ever imagine one day your car would hit into your house," he added.

A spokesperson with San Diego Gas and Electric said a gas crew inspected the building for any gas leaks or outages the crash may have caused, but they didn’t find anything. However, the gas was shut off the unit out of precaution.