Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Ricci pregnant with second child

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fY0oV_0bONncgm00
Christina Ricci is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Mark Hampton, following her divorce. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci is going to be a mom of two.

The 41-year-old actress is expecting her second child, her first with her boyfriend, Mark Hampton.

Ricci already has a 7-year-old son, Freddie, with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.

The Addams Family actress shared news of her pregnancy Tuesday on Instagram alongside a sonogram.

"Life keeps getting better @markhamptonhair," she captioned the post.

Singer Lana Del Rey and actresses Ruby Rose and Melanie Lynskey showed their support for Ricci in the comments.

"Awwww first look at this beautiful little face so happy for you guys," Lynskey wrote.

Ricci called Hampton her "favorite person" while wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram in July.

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good. I love you this next year is going to be the best one yet," she wrote.

Ricci's pregnancy follows her divorce from Heerdegen. Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020 and later alleged Heerdegen was physically and emotionally abusive.

Ricci is known for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film The Addams Family and Katrina Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow. She will star in the upcoming Showtime series Yellowjackets.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
165K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Mark Hampton
Person
Ruby Rose
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Christina Ricci, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Brendan Fraser + More!

CHRISTINA RICCI IS PREGNANT: Christina Ricci is pregnant with her second child. The actress shared an image from her ultrasound on Tuesday (August.10th) along with the caption, “Life keeps getting better.” Although she did not share the name of the father, her post tags hair stylist Mark Hampton, who also shared a pictures of the ultrasound on his Instagram. Ricci filed for divorce from film producer James Heerdegen last summer. The two had been married for seven years.
CelebritiesPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Christina Ricci expecting baby with boyfriend Mark Hampton

Christina Ricci is expecting baby No. 2. The actor announced the impending arrival on Instagram Tuesday, writing “Life keeps getting better.”. Ricci tagged boyfriend Mark Hampton in the post, People magazine reported. He posted sonogram images too, tagging Ricci’s account, Entertainment Tonight reported. The former child actress is mom to...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Amanda Knox is pregnant, expecting first child with husband after miscarriage

Amanda Knox is pregnant with her first child. The 34-year-old revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday’s episode of her “Labyrinths: Getting Lost with Amanda” podcast she hosts with her husband, author Christopher Robinson. “That’s right, we’re pregnant,” the author and Robinson said in unison at the end of the episode. The...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Eliza Dushku Welcomes Second Child With Husband Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku celebrated the birth of her second son by sharing some never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy. The actress announced the birth of her son, Bodan, with a group of images, which she posted on Instagram on Monday. "Welcoming our beautiful son, Bodan, this week has been a journey in...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Paris Hilton Responds to Pregnancy Reports: ‘I Am Not Pregnant’

Paris Hilton is addressing those pregnancy rumors. The 40-year-old just revealed that she is not expecting her first child with her fiancé Carter Reum. At least, not yet. Page Six was first to report on the rumor on Tuesday. In response, Hilton set the record straight on an episode of her This Is Paris podcast. During the installment, she revealed that she "can't wait to have children in 2022.”
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is pregnant with her first child

'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary is expecting her first child with her director husband Pete Chatmon. The 40-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Dr. Maggie Pierce in the hit ABC medical drama - took to Instagram to share a picture of her pregnancy test to announce the couple's happy news.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy