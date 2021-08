This game doesn’t just feature blades. To shoot at your enemies, you can use different weapons like pistols. They should all fall within the time limit. Select your weapon, gadgets, and play style as you enter, ready to take down all the enemies patrolling the level in this action game. There are many gadgets and weaponry that you can use to kill your targets. You have two options: go all out and re-color the walls, or you can be more cautious and sneak around to avoid detection.