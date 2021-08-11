Cancel
Semi-Supervised Machine Learning Explained

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachines can learn in various ways. Supervised learning is a machine learning problem involving learning an input to output mapping function based on example input-output pairs. Unsupervised learning involves learning patterns from unlabeled data. Semi-supervised learning may be seen as a hybrid of both supervised and unsupervised learning. Essentially, when...

towardsdatascience.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsupervised Learning#Semi Supervised Learning#Data Science#Wikipedia#Weak Supervision#Freelancing
Sciencearxiv.org

Semi- and Self-Supervised Multi-View Fusion of 3D Microscopy Images using Generative Adversarial Networks

Recent developments in fluorescence microscopy allow capturing high-resolution 3D images over time for living model organisms. To be able to image even large specimens, techniques like multi-view light-sheet imaging record different orientations at each time point that can then be fused into a single high-quality volume. Based on measured point spread functions (PSF), deconvolution and content fusion are able to largely revert the inevitable degradation occurring during the imaging process. Classical multi-view deconvolution and fusion methods mainly use iterative procedures and content-based averaging. Lately, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) have been deployed to approach 3D single-view deconvolution microscopy, but the multi-view case waits to be studied. We investigated the efficacy of CNN-based multi-view deconvolution and fusion with two synthetic data sets that mimic developing embryos and involve either two or four complementary 3D views. Compared with classical state-of-the-art methods, the proposed semi- and self-supervised models achieve competitive and superior deconvolution and fusion quality in the two-view and quad-view cases, respectively.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

AceNAS: Learning to Rank Ace Neural Architectures with Weak Supervision of Weight Sharing

Architecture performance predictors have been widely used in neural architecture search (NAS). Although they are shown to be simple and effective, the optimization objectives in previous arts (e.g., precise accuracy estimation or perfect ranking of all architectures in the space) did not capture the ranking nature of NAS. In addition, a large number of ground-truth architecture-accuracy pairs are usually required to build a reliable predictor, making the process too computationally expensive. To overcome these, in this paper, we look at NAS from a novel point of view and introduce Learning to Rank (LTR) methods to select the best (ace) architectures from a space. Specifically, we propose to use Normalized Discounted Cumulative Gain (NDCG) as the target metric and LambdaRank as the training algorithm. We also propose to leverage weak supervision from weight sharing by pretraining architecture representation on weak labels obtained from the super-net and then finetuning the ranking model using a small number of architectures trained from scratch. Extensive experiments on NAS benchmarks and large-scale search spaces demonstrate that our approach outperforms SOTA with a significantly reduced search cost.
ComputersInformationWeek

AI and Machine Learning Need Quality Assurance

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the backbone for advanced decision-making, monitoring, medicine, cybersecurity, and other critical applications. To fully rely on AI and ML output, you need to ensure that your data is accurate, unbiased, error-free, and meets requirements. To ensure AI and ML output meets expectations, you also need a quality assurance (QA) plan that thoroughly tests for any conditions that could cause inaccurate results in your applications.
Computersarxiv.org

W2v-BERT: Combining Contrastive Learning and Masked Language Modeling for Self-Supervised Speech Pre-Training

Motivated by the success of masked language modeling~(MLM) in pre-training natural language processing models, we propose w2v-BERT that explores MLM for self-supervised speech representation learning. w2v-BERT is a framework that combines contrastive learning and MLM, where the former trains the model to discretize input continuous speech signals into a finite set of discriminative speech tokens, and the latter trains the model to learn contextualized speech representations via solving a masked prediction task consuming the discretized tokens. In contrast to existing MLM-based speech pre-training frameworks such as HuBERT, which relies on an iterative re-clustering and re-training process, or vq-wav2vec, which concatenates two separately trained modules, w2v-BERT can be optimized in an end-to-end fashion by solving the two self-supervised tasks~(the contrastive task and MLM) simultaneously. Our experiments show that w2v-BERT achieves competitive results compared to current state-of-the-art pre-trained models on the LibriSpeech benchmarks when using the Libri-Light~60k corpus as the unsupervised data. In particular, when compared to published models such as conformer-based wav2vec~2.0 and HuBERT, our model shows~5\% to~10\% relative WER reduction on the test-clean and test-other subsets. When applied to the Google's Voice Search traffic dataset, w2v-BERT outperforms our internal conformer-based wav2vec~2.0 by more than~30\% relatively.
Computersarxiv.org

Co-learning: Learning from Noisy Labels with Self-supervision

Noisy labels, resulting from mistakes in manual labeling or webly data collecting for supervised learning, can cause neural networks to overfit the misleading information and degrade the generalization performance. Self-supervised learning works in the absence of labels and thus eliminates the negative impact of noisy labels. Motivated by co-training with both supervised learning view and self-supervised learning view, we propose a simple yet effective method called Co-learning for learning with noisy labels. Co-learning performs supervised learning and self-supervised learning in a cooperative way. The constraints of intrinsic similarity with the self-supervised module and the structural similarity with the noisily-supervised module are imposed on a shared common feature encoder to regularize the network to maximize the agreement between the two constraints. Co-learning is compared with peer methods on corrupted data from benchmark datasets fairly, and extensive results are provided which demonstrate that Co-learning is superior to many state-of-the-art approaches.
Mental Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Algorithm Predicts Schizophrenia Risk

The team identified epigenetic markers that differed between people diagnosed with schizophrenia and those without the condition by analyzing DNA from blood samples. With this information, the team created a model that could use predictive analytics to determine the probability of an individual having schizophrenia. When testing the model on...
Computersarxiv.org

Self-supervised Consensus Representation Learning for Attributed Graph

Attempting to fully exploit the rich information of topological structure and node features for attributed graph, we introduce self-supervised learning mechanism to graph representation learning and propose a novel Self-supervised Consensus Representation Learning (SCRL) framework. In contrast to most existing works that only explore one graph, our proposed SCRL method treats graph from two perspectives: topology graph and feature graph. We argue that their embeddings should share some common information, which could serve as a supervisory signal. Specifically, we construct the feature graph of node features via k-nearest neighbor algorithm. Then graph convolutional network (GCN) encoders extract features from two graphs respectively. Self-supervised loss is designed to maximize the agreement of the embeddings of the same node in the topology graph and the feature graph. Extensive experiments on real citation networks and social networks demonstrate the superiority of our proposed SCRL over the state-of-the-art methods on semi-supervised node classification task. Meanwhile, compared with its main competitors, SCRL is rather efficient.
Computersarxiv.org

Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning: Methods, Challenges and Directions

Machine learning (ML) is increasingly being adopted in a wide variety of application domains. Usually, a well-performing ML model, especially, emerging deep neural network model, relies on a large volume of training data and high-powered computational resources. The need for a vast volume of available data raises serious privacy concerns because of the risk of leakage of highly privacy-sensitive information and the evolving regulatory environments that increasingly restrict access to and use of privacy-sensitive data. Furthermore, a trained ML model may also be vulnerable to adversarial attacks such as membership/property inference attacks and model inversion attacks. Hence, well-designed privacy-preserving ML (PPML) solutions are crucial and have attracted increasing research interest from academia and industry. More and more efforts of PPML are proposed via integrating privacy-preserving techniques into ML algorithms, fusing privacy-preserving approaches into ML pipeline, or designing various privacy-preserving architectures for existing ML systems. In particular, existing PPML arts cross-cut ML, system, security, and privacy; hence, there is a critical need to understand state-of-art studies, related challenges, and a roadmap for future research. This paper systematically reviews and summarizes existing privacy-preserving approaches and proposes a PGU model to guide evaluation for various PPML solutions through elaborately decomposing their privacy-preserving functionalities. The PGU model is designed as the triad of Phase, Guarantee, and technical Utility. Furthermore, we also discuss the unique characteristics and challenges of PPML and outline possible directions of future work that benefit a wide range of research communities among ML, distributed systems, security, and privacy areas.
Science Now

A risky clinical trial design, and attacks on machine learning

A risky clinical trial design, and attacks on machine learning. Charles Piller, an investigative journalist for Science, talks with host Sarah Crespi about a risky trial of vitamin D in asthmatic children that has caused a lot of concern among ethicists. They also discuss how the vitamin D trial connects with a possibly dangerous push to compare new treatments with placebos instead of standard-of-care treatments in clinical trials.
Computersarxiv.org

How Self-Supervised Learning Can be Used for Fine-Grained Head Pose Estimation?

Recent progress of Self-Supervised Learning (SSL) demonstrates the capability of these methods in computer vision field. However, this progress could not show any promises for fine-grained tasks such as Head Pose estimation. In this article, we have tried to answer a question: How SSL can be used for Head Pose estimation? In general, there are two main approaches to use SSL: 1. Using pre-trained weights which can be done via weights pre-training on ImageNet or via SSL tasks. 2. Leveraging SSL as an auxiliary co-training task besides of Supervised Learning (SL) tasks at the same time. In this study, modified versions of jigsaw puzzling and rotation as SSL pre-text tasks are used and the best architecture for our proposed Hybrid Multi-Task Learning (HMTL) is found. Finally, the HopeNet method as a baseline is selected and the impact of SSL pre-training and ImageNet pre-training on both HMTL and SL are compared. The error rate reduced by the HTML method up to 11% compare to the SL. Moreover, HMTL method showed that it was good with all kinds of initial weights: random, ImageNet and SSL pre-training weights. Also, it was observed, when puzzled images are used for SL alone, the average error rate placed between SL and HMTL which showed the importance of local spatial features compare to global spatial features.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-supervised Contrastive Learning of Multi-view Facial Expressions

Facial expression recognition (FER) has emerged as an important component of human-computer interaction systems. Despite recent advancements in FER, performance often drops significantly for non-frontal facial images. We propose Contrastive Learning of Multi-view facial Expressions (CL-MEx) to exploit facial images captured simultaneously from different angles towards FER. CL-MEx is a two-step training framework. In the first step, an encoder network is pre-trained with the proposed self-supervised contrastive loss, where it learns to generate view-invariant embeddings for different views of a subject. The model is then fine-tuned with labeled data in a supervised setting. We demonstrate the performance of the proposed method on two multi-view FER datasets, KDEF and DDCF, where state-of-the-art performances are achieved. Further experiments show the robustness of our method in dealing with challenging angles and reduced amounts of labeled data.
Technologyarxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Domain Generalizable Person Re-Identification

Existing person re-identification (re-id) methods are stuck when deployed to a new unseen scenario despite the success in cross-camera person matching. Recent efforts have been substantially devoted to domain adaptive person re-id where extensive unlabeled data in the new scenario are utilized in a transductive learning manner. However, for each scenario, it is required to first collect enough data and then train such a domain adaptive re-id model, thus restricting their practical application. Instead, we aim to explore multiple labeled datasets to learn generalized domain-invariant representations for person re-id, which is expected universally effective for each new-coming re-id scenario. To pursue practicability in real-world systems, we collect all the person re-id datasets (20 datasets) in this field and select the three most frequently used datasets (i.e., Market1501, DukeMTMC, and MSMT17) as unseen target domains. In addition, we develop DataHunter that collects over 300K+ weak annotated images named YouTube-Human from YouTube street-view videos, which joins 17 remaining full labeled datasets to form multiple source domains. On such a large and challenging benchmark called FastHuman (~440K+ labeled images), we further propose a simple yet effective Semi-Supervised Knowledge Distillation (SSKD) framework. SSKD effectively exploits the weakly annotated data by assigning soft pseudo labels to YouTube-Human to improve models' generalization ability. Experiments on several protocols verify the effectiveness of the proposed SSKD framework on domain generalizable person re-id, which is even comparable to supervised learning on the target domains. Lastly, but most importantly, we hope the proposed benchmark FastHuman could bring the next development of domain generalizable person re-id algorithms.
Computersarxiv.org

Retiring Adult: New Datasets for Fair Machine Learning

Although the fairness community has recognized the importance of data, researchers in the area primarily rely on UCI Adult when it comes to tabular data. Derived from a 1994 US Census survey, this dataset has appeared in hundreds of research papers where it served as the basis for the development and comparison of many algorithmic fairness interventions. We reconstruct a superset of the UCI Adult data from available US Census sources and reveal idiosyncrasies of the UCI Adult dataset that limit its external validity. Our primary contribution is a suite of new datasets derived from US Census surveys that extend the existing data ecosystem for research on fair machine learning. We create prediction tasks relating to income, employment, health, transportation, and housing. The data span multiple years and all states of the United States, allowing researchers to study temporal shift and geographic variation. We highlight a broad initial sweep of new empirical insights relating to trade-offs between fairness criteria, performance of algorithmic interventions, and the role of distribution shift based on our new datasets. Our findings inform ongoing debates, challenge some existing narratives, and point to future research directions. Our datasets are available at this https URL.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Commercial Machine Learning Toolkit to Power Digital Business

The global Machine Learning (ML) market was valued at around $1.58 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately $20.83 billion in 2024, according to Zion market research. The application of cognitive technologies that leverage the emerging capabilities of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are being adapted by companies of all sizes. Availability of cloud based GPU’s & TPU’s, open-source libraries, investments from corporates like Google, Facebook and availability of large scale datasets like Kaggle etc, is enabling the application of machine learning within reach for every product development.
Softwareunderfitted.io

Machine Learning in Production

I’m currently going through the “Introduction to Machine Learning In Production” specialization. I’m on the second course already. A little bit every day. Slow, and taking my time with every lab. I’m not just checking the boxes but making sure I go down deep into as many rabbit holes as...
EarthquakesNature.com

Machine learning and earthquake forecasting—next steps

A new generation of earthquake catalogs developed through supervised machine-learning illuminates earthquake activity with unprecedented detail. Application of unsupervised machine learning to analyze the more complete expression of seismicity in these catalogs may be the fastest route to improving earthquake forecasting. The past 5 years have seen a rapidly accelerating...
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

7 Machine Learning Libraries for Aspiring Experts

Machine learning has become the center of discussion in artificial intelligence today. It touches all fields, including engineering, medicine, business, social science, and more. Using the several machine learning libraries available today, machine learning with Python, C++, Java, Julia, and R, among others, is easier than ever. Here are some...
Computersarxiv.org

Boosting the Generalization Capability in Cross-Domain Few-shot Learning via Noise-enhanced Supervised Autoencoder

State of the art (SOTA) few-shot learning (FSL) methods suffer significant performance drop in the presence of domain differences between source and target datasets. The strong discrimination ability on the source dataset does not necessarily translate to high classification accuracy on the target dataset. In this work, we address this cross-domain few-shot learning (CDFSL) problem by boosting the generalization capability of the model. Specifically, we teach the model to capture broader variations of the feature distributions with a novel noise-enhanced supervised autoencoder (NSAE). NSAE trains the model by jointly reconstructing inputs and predicting the labels of inputs as well as their reconstructed pairs. Theoretical analysis based on intra-class correlation (ICC) shows that the feature embeddings learned from NSAE have stronger discrimination and generalization abilities in the target domain. We also take advantage of NSAE structure and propose a two-step fine-tuning procedure that achieves better adaption and improves classification performance in the target domain. Extensive experiments and ablation studies are conducted to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method. Experimental results show that our proposed method consistently outperforms SOTA methods under various conditions.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning Action Completeness from Points for Weakly-supervised Temporal Action Localization

We tackle the problem of localizing temporal intervals of actions with only a single frame label for each action instance for training. Owing to label sparsity, existing work fails to learn action completeness, resulting in fragmentary action predictions. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, where dense pseudo-labels are generated to provide completeness guidance for the model. Concretely, we first select pseudo background points to supplement point-level action labels. Then, by taking the points as seeds, we search for the optimal sequence that is likely to contain complete action instances while agreeing with the seeds. To learn completeness from the obtained sequence, we introduce two novel losses that contrast action instances with background ones in terms of action score and feature similarity, respectively. Experimental results demonstrate that our completeness guidance indeed helps the model to locate complete action instances, leading to large performance gains especially under high IoU thresholds. Moreover, we demonstrate the superiority of our method over existing state-of-the-art methods on four benchmarks: THUMOS'14, GTEA, BEOID, and ActivityNet. Notably, our method even performs comparably to recent fully-supervised methods, at the 6 times cheaper annotation cost. Our code is available at this https URL.
ComputersAPS physics

Machine learning band gaps from the electron density

A remarkable consequence of the Hohenberg-Kohn theorem of density functional theory is the existence of an injective map between the electronic density and any observable of the many-electron problem in an external potential. In this work, we study the problem of predicting a particular observable, the band gap of semiconductors and band insulators, from the knowledge of the local electronic density. Using state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, we predict the experimental band gaps from computationally inexpensive density functional theory calculations. We propose a modified Behler-Parrinello (BP) architecture that greatly improves the model capacity while maintaining the symmetry properties of the BP architecture. Using this scheme, we obtain band gaps at a level of accuracy comparable to those obtained with state-of-the-art and computationally intensive hybrid functionals, thus significantly reducing the computational cost of the task.

