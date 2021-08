We don’t know much about One UI 4.0 except that Samsung is preparing this and that it is Android 12-based. We just recently saw that the new Samsung smartphones will be running on One UI 3.1.1 so we know we won’t see version 4 anytime soon. But it looks like a GoodLock moderator has confirmed at least one thing that we may expect: SoundAssistant support for Samsung Dex. We may soon see beta testing for it but don’t hold your breath just yet.