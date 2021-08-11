United Way of Greater Cleveland President and CEO August Napoli to retire: Board launches search for successor

Changes will soon be coming to the leadership structure at the United Way of Greater Cleveland .

President and CEO August “Augie” Napoli announced Wednesday that he will retire from his position with the United Way of Greater Cleveland effective June 30, 2022.

The search to find Napoli’s successor begins immediately, according to Paul Dolan, Chair of the United Way Board of Directors. Brian Richardson, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Independence-based COVIA, has been tasked with leading the board’s search committee.

“The goal is to have a new president and CEO announced well before Napoli’s departure next summer, providing for smooth and seamless leadership transition,” according to a press release from the United Way of Greater Cleveland.

Napoli has held the role since June of 2016. He said serving the United Way “has been an honor.”

“I greatly appreciate the board’s support for the changes we’ve made in the way United Way operates and the work we do improve the lives of those living in poverty across our community,” Napoli said in a press release. “In the coming months, it’s my intention to continue working with our talented team to develop and refine the next stages of our new business model and build on the momentum we’ve gained over these past five years together.”

The United Way of Greater Cleveland listed Napoli’s accomplishments as follows:

Bringing new methods and rigor to the Community Investment process through the new data-driven Community Hub for Basic Needs.

Successfully launching the Impact Institute, designed to harness the cross-sector collaborative energy needed to create long-term solutions to major issues such as housing stability and early learning.

Transforming United Way’s fundraising efforts into a comprehensive program including both annual giving and targeted major gifts, resulting in contributions of more than $152 million over the last five years.

Creating a new era of collaborative partnerships and donor connections to change the essential understanding of and conversation about poverty.

Elevating United Way’s role as advocate for those in poverty through an active public policy agenda targeting local and state-wide issues.

Raising awareness of one of poverty’s major root causes, systemic racism, and working to effect change.

“I’ve always said this work is a marathon, not a sprint,” Napoli said in United Way’s press release. “Buoyed by our ongoing and expanded partnerships and the support of the thousands of individuals and corporations who have been with us on this journey, I’m confident the new United Way is well prepared for the next leg of this very critical race to improve the lives and livelihoods of all those we serve.”

Founded in 1913, United Way of Greater Cleveland is a local, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty across the Greater Cleveland area.

