Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call is coming this fall to Oculus Quest

Today, August 5, 2021, is the anniversary of the death of Sir Alec Guinness. The actor, who died at the age of 86, lost his life after being diagnosed with both prostate and liver cancer. The Shakespearean actor made a name for himself with his appearance in films such as The Horse's Mouth, Lawrence of Arabia and Twelfth Night. In 1977, he was cast in George Lucas' first science fiction adventure, Star Wars, as the ancient Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, his initial reaction to the script was not very favorable.