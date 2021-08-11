Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call is coming this fall to Oculus Quest
ILMxLab announced today that Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call is coming to Oculus Quest virtual reality headsets this fall. The game, or experience as ILMxLab calls it, is the sequel to Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge. The studio, which Disney’s Lucasfilm ownes, revealed new key art and teaser trailer for the “heightened and unpredictable journey that raises the stakes.”venturebeat.com
