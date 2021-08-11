Watch Big Red Machine Perform “Phoenix” & New Song “New Auburn” With Robin Pecknold & Anaïs Mitchell On Colbert

I have a lot of misgivings about the overall movie, “Respect.” But watch Jennifer Hudson perform the famous song on Colbert last night. This is Triple AAA plus. Jennifer has outdone herself promoting this movie, tirelessly. Of course, she has a producer’s credit so the movie’s success is good for her, too. But her whole heart and soul is in this project. Forget the screenplay. Revel in JHud. Aretha would be very proud of her for this — and it’s in the Ed Sullivan Theater, the last place where Aretha appeared on TV, on Letterman. (She sang “Rolling in the Deep.”)