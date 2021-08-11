Watch Big Red Machine Perform “Phoenix” & New Song “New Auburn” With Robin Pecknold & Anaïs Mitchell On Colbert
Later this month, Big Red Machine, the duo of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner, will release their sophomore album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The LP features a whole lot of collaborators, including Taylor Swift, who shows up on a couple of tracks, including the single “Renegade.” Last night, Big Red Machine appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to play a couple of songs from the album, including one that hasn’t been released yet. They brought along a couple of friends to help out.www.stereogum.com
