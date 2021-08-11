Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hanson on how they made their new album at Muscle Shoals’ FAME Studios

By Matt Wake
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pretty much the first thing Taylor Hanson did after his band got to FAME Studios was go find the vintage electric piano. FAME’s Wurlitzer has been on hit records by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Lou Rawls and many others, and played by local sessions aces like Spooner Oldham. “Aretha touched...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

128K+
Followers
32K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Lou Rawls
Person
Taylor Hanson
Person
Wilson Pickett
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Fame Studios#Popular Music#Muscle Shoals#Fame Studios#Cheap Trick#Mtv#Hanson Brothers Beer#Church Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

Wanda Jackson, ‘Encore': Album Review

One listen to Wanda Jackson's 1956 Top 15 country hit "I Gotta Know" tells you everything you need to know about the rockabilly queen who taught Elvis Presley a thing or two during their brief time together as a couple: sweet one second, totally badass the next. Over the next...
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

September 2021 New Music Releases

There have been periods during this pandemic era, quite understandably, when little or no new music arrives to provide needed distractions. This is not one of those months. Iron Maiden are actually putting out two albums of music. Like their most recent release, 2015's The Book of Souls, Senjutsu features nearly an hour and a half of music. Lindsey Buckingham also completed his first solo record since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
MusicPosted by
People

Hanson Drops Music Video for Upcoming Album's Inspiring Title Track 'Against the World': Listen

Hanson is continuing their song-by-song album release with its fourth and latest offering: "Against the World." The album's title track, Taylor Hanson tells PEOPLE in an exclusive chat surrounding the song and video's release, is "[about going] against the odds — and anybody that's built something or just even lived through life through this couple of seasons, I'm sure has felt that sense of being against what seemed like impossible obstacles and finding a way through them."
Rock MusicGossip Cop

Ailing Charlie Watts OUT For Rolling Stones North American Tour, Who Is Replacing The Legendary Drummer?

Charlie Watts is one of the three original members of The Rolling Stones that has survived almost 60 years of legendary rock and roll decadence. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts has drummed for all 2000+ gigs band has ever played. But that streak will be coming to end when the Stones hit the road this fall for the reboot of their 2020 “No Filter Tour” which was postponed from last summer due to the Covid pandemic. While Stones fans are understandably bummed by the development, the drummer taking his spot temporarily is no slouch. In fact, he’s maybe the best drummer you might not have heard of.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Asleep At The Wheel To Release New Studio Album Half A Hundred Years

There’s no mistaking the pride in the voice of long time Asleep at the Wheel front man, Ray Benson, when he sings “Start the jam, roll one up, and ice another beer. I’ll tip my hat and raise a toast to half a hundred years.” The revelrous, to put it lightly, refrain of “Half A Hundred Years” is the icing on the birthday cake for Benson and his band who are ringing in their 50th anniversary with a brand new album on October 1st, 2021. Sharing a name with this first single, Half A Hundred Years is a nineteen-track celebration of Asleep At The Wheel’s half-century-long career, filled out by a number of world-class friends of the band; a guest-list testament to Asleep at the Wheel’s reputation as a cornerstone of American music for the last 50 years. Greats like Willie Nelson, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Lee Ann Womack, and Lyle Lovett appear throughout Half A Hundred Years on a host of classic and destined-to-be-classic Western Swing and Country tunes. Fans can listen to “Half A Hundred Years” now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Half A Hundred Years ahead of its release on Home Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers right here.
New Orleans, LAarcamax.com

Reviews: Ledisi honors Nina Simone; Michael Jackson's brother, Tito, dips into blues; Julian Lage's 6-string album gem

Ledisi, "Ledisi Sings Nina" (BMG) It took 14 years and 13 nominations before New Orleans-born vocal fireball Ledisi finally won her first Grammy Award earlier this year. Her Best Traditional R&B Performance victory for "Anything But You" was long overdue Grammy recognition for the vibrant singer. Ledisi's talent and versatility have been a matter of record since her audacious solo debut album, "Soulsinger," was released in 2000.
Musicmyqcountry.com

Sam Outlaw new album

Traditional country singer Sam Outlaw will release a new CD later this year. “Once we started recording this one, all the other songs had to rise to the occasion,” Outlaw explained. It’s a love story about failure, forgiveness, and redemption, and it’s quite straightforward lyrically. I wrote the hook, but couldn’t figure out how to conclude the chorus – until Steven Fiore (Young Mister), a superb songwriter, showed up at my door. I sang him the song, and the first thing that came to me was.
Musicstacker.com

Stories from the studio for 25 iconic albums

Sometimes, the stories heard about the making of iconic albums seem as though that famous Las Vegas expression should be applied: What happens in the studio, stays in the studio. But for better or worse, word gets out about the fateful recording of albums like The Beatles’ “Let it Be," for example, or Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City.” These stories range from inspirational to entertaining to worrisome—but all have the behind-the-music essence fans thrive on.
iowapublicradio.org

The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Before the Isley Brothers played "That Lady"...
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Ray Charles and The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame

R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame on Monday announced their new members, who will be formally inducted in a ceremony in 2022. Charles,...
940wfaw.com

Santana Taps Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, & Rob Thomas For New Album

Carlos Santana will release his latest album, Blessings And Miracles, on October 15th via BMG. The album features collaborations with Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas, songwriter Diane Warren, Chris Stapleton, and the late-Chick Corea. Santana and Rob Thomas have reunited for the album's lead single titled, "Move," which dropped yesterday (August 18th).
Los Angeles, CAmusicconnection.com

Joe Bonamassa at the Greek Theatre

The Greek Theatre of Los Angeles, CA kicked off it’s first show of its 90th season with none other than guitar great Joe Bonamassa August 1st who usually plays this historic theater on this exact date or close to it. If it wasn’t for the Blues, Rock N’Roll would never...
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

Watch Don Henley and James Taylor Sidemen Step Out on Their Own

Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel have played on thousands of albums over the past 50 years. But the veteran session musicians, going under the name the Immediate Family, are now stepping out on their own. The band will release its self-titled debut album on Aug. 27....
Public Healthwcsx.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Songs From an ’85 Chevy: Mike and the Moonpies Drop 8th Studio Album

Mike and the Moonpies, the guitar-slinging Texas-based band, released their eighth studio album today (August 10), titled One to Grow On. Composed of Mike Harmeier (guitar/vocal), Zach Moulton (steel guitar), Omar Oyoque (bass), Kyle Ponder (drums), and Catlin Rutherford (guitar), the Moonpies have once again bent and melded their honky-tonk roots into subtly innovative soundscapes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy