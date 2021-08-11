Cancel
Team chosen to design ‘iconic’ British EV charge points

By John Redfern
motoringresearch.com
 8 days ago

A special team has been picked to help create new electric vehicle charging points with ‘iconic British’ design. The Royal College of Art (RCA) and PA Consulting have been selected for the task by the Department for Transport (DfT). The aim is to see electric vehicle charging points become new...

www.motoringresearch.com

