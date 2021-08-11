Team chosen to design ‘iconic’ British EV charge points

In today’s red hot real estate market, many of us have had the experience of scrolling through photos of a potentially exciting property only to be turned off by the interior. Often, this is a failure of imagination on the part of the seller, who’s posted unflattering pictures of a space filled with poorly-designed furniture or stuffed with tacky knick-knacks. Or worse, the pictures only show sad, empty rooms, void of all context and possibility. There’s many reasons why fully-furnished homes sell faster than unfurnished ones, but the biggest might be the most obvious: the human eye is attracted to aesthetic beauty.Aesthetic beauty in nature trends toward symmetry. But to capture the sublime in a designed space requires an acute attention-to-detail of all the aesthetic, logistical, and environmental factors that impact interior design. These are the iconic signifiers of a well-designed space, staged with the perfect furniture pieces. Yet in our modern world, we seek to see ourselves reflected in our spaces, something that speaks to our own individuality. It’s a difficult balance to parse, but when it’s accomplished, the results are stunning.