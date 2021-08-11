AquaSeal Active 100% waterproof EDC sling bag keep your gear safe
If you are searching for a fully waterproof sling bag to carry your phone and everyday carry items you may be interested in the AquaSeal Active. A sling bag constructed from high quality materials to meet IPX7 immersion standards, meaning that the sling bag can be submerged up to 3 feet or 1 meter under the water water for up to 30 minutes without any water ingress occurring. AquaSeal Active waterproof sling bag is constructed from 420D and 600D nylon fabrics with double-sided TPU coating to help protect your most important gear while travelling or adventuring outdoors.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0