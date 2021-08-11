A two-vehicle collision killed 66-year-old Robert Owens near Carthage (Carthage, TX)
On Monday morning, 66-year-old Robert Owens, of Carthage, died in a two-vehicle accident near Carthage.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers actively responded to the crash scene at about 5:45 a.m. on State Highway 149, approximately two miles northwest of the city of Carthage in Panola County. As per the initial reports, the rider of a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle was heading northwest on SH-149 without lights or reflectors.
A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was also going northwest on the same roadway. Just then, the driver of the Chevrolet fatally hit the cyclist. Officers identified the cyclist as 66-year-old Robert Owens. Owens was declared deceased at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
