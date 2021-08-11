Cancel
Carthage, TX

A two-vehicle collision killed 66-year-old Robert Owens near Carthage (Carthage, TX)

A two-vehicle collision killed 66-year-old Robert Owens near Carthage (Carthage, TX)

On Monday morning, 66-year-old Robert Owens, of Carthage, died in a two-vehicle accident near Carthage.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers actively responded to the crash scene at about 5:45 a.m. on State Highway 149, approximately two miles northwest of the city of Carthage in Panola County. As per the initial reports, the rider of a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle was heading northwest on SH-149 without lights or reflectors.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was also going northwest on the same roadway. Just then, the driver of the Chevrolet fatally hit the cyclist. Officers identified the cyclist as 66-year-old Robert Owens. Owens was declared deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

August 11, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Texas region.

