Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antigo, WI

Alzheimer’s Association Invites Antigo Residents to Join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 11

antigotimes.com
 8 days ago

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is World’s Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research. The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Antigo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on September 11, 2021 at Antigo Middle School, 815 Seventh Avenue, Antigo. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:45 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at10:00 a.m.

antigotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Wittenberg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Antigo, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Health And Safety#Volunteers#Antigo Middle School#Financial Advisor#Honorary Co Chairs Of#Wisconsin Badgers#The Antigo Walk#Cdc#Americans#Cvs Health#Waukesha Bearing#Johnson Electric Coil#Covantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Posted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor. Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy