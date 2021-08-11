Alzheimer’s Association Invites Antigo Residents to Join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 11
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is World’s Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research. The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Antigo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on September 11, 2021 at Antigo Middle School, 815 Seventh Avenue, Antigo. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:45 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at10:00 a.m.antigotimes.com
