BritBox Series ‘The Dry’ Begins Shooting in Dublin – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggeIk_0bONlJBV00

PRODUCTION

Shooting kicked off in Dublin on Monday for ITV and BBC streamer BritBox ’s latest commission, a new dramedy series titled “ The Dry ” to be produced by Element Pictures (“Normal People,” “The Favourite”) in association with Screen Ireland and ITV Studios . Irish broadcaster RTÉ is also partnering on production.

Roisin Gallagher (“The Fall”) Ciarán Hinds (“Game Of Thrones”), Pom Boyd (“Vanity Fair”), Siobhán Cullen (“Origin”) and Moe Dunford (“Vikings”) headline the series cast, joined by newcomer Adam Richardson . In the show, Shiv Sheridan (Gallagher) returns to Dublin after living abroad in London, sober and well intentioned for the first time in years. Being back home, however, proves to make staying on the wagon more difficult than she expects.

Paddy Breathnach (“I Went Down”) directs the series, penned by writer Nancy Harris . Harris is also on the executive producer team with Emma Norton, Michael Dawson, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe. ITV Studios will distribute international, with the series launching exclusively on BritBox in the U.K. sometime next year.

FINANCIAL

Multi-territory Asian cinema operator Orange Sky Golden Harvest issued a profit warning advising that losses in the first half of this year will increase to at least HK$170 million ($21.8 million) compared with $155 million ($19.9 million) in the same period last year. It blamed the coronavirus for causing temporary closure of cinemas and seat restrictions at those cinemas allowed to operate. It operates multiplexes in Hong Kong (currently open), Singapore (open with significant restrictions) and Taiwan (reopened from July 13, 2021).

FIRST-LOOK

Cineflix Media is teaming with executive producer Jacqueline Bynon to launch a new production company, More to the Story Media . The upstart company will operate out of Toronto, where it will develop and produce investigative true crime series, documentaries, movies and podcasts for the international marketplace. Several projects are already in development at the label, which the company says will be produced in a way that honors the victims which engaging audiences and exposing the truth. In return for backing the startup, Cineflix Rights holds the exclusive first-look to distribute any content from More to the Story internationally.

DOCUMENTARY

Wildflame Productions ’ hour-long documentary “ Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me ” has been picked up by the BBC , where it will air ahead of this year’s season premiere of “ Strictly Come Dancing ,” on which Amy Dowden has been a dancer since 2017. Dowden was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was 19, and in “Strictly Amy” Wildflame follows the dancer as she adapts to life with the disease that can, at any time, cause severe pain and hospitalization. In the special, Dowden confronts the disease while researching and learning more about it. She reaches out to other sufferers and explains how she overcomes the condition in her daily life. Considered especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, Dowden spent much of the last year-and-a-half isolated in her home, wondering how the layoff will affect her life and career going forward, and if she will be able to return to the program she’s called home for several years.

HIRING

British management company Margravine Management has hired Joshua Brandon as its U.K. managing director. The move comes as Margravine kicks of an aggressive expansion plan, in which Brandon will play a key role. Most recently, Brandon founded the consultancy company Management 16 , having previously served as president of Insanity Group North America and COO at We Generate. Margravine is a joint venture between IMG and digital talent reps Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee .

Related
MoviesVariety

Why Hybrid Film Releasing Won’t Disappear Anytime Soon

On Monday, AMC Theatres reached an agreement with Warner Bros. to exhibit its films exclusively in cinemas for a shortened 45-day window beginning with the 2022 slate, echoing an identical agreement with Regal Cinemas operator Cineworld in March. But while touted as an optimistic turn for a box office handicapped...
TV SeriesVariety

‘The White Lotus’ Characters, Ranked from Pure to Pure Evil

With a mysterious box of human remains, an eclectic troupe of morally questionable characters and an idyllic hotel so expensive you’ll want to cry, “The White Lotus” proposes a variety of interesting questions but doesn’t spoon-feed the answers. While the HBO series centers around privileged hotel guests and their distressed...
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

'Allo 'Allo! gets BritBox content warning

''Allo 'Allo!' has been hit with a content warning on BritBox due to "language and attitudes of the time". BritBox bosses have slapped ''Allo 'Allo!' with a content warning. The streaming service features an alert on all nine series of the classic sitcom, which was set during the Germany's occupation of France during World War Two and starred Gordan Kaye as French café owner Renee.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Last Night in Soho' Production Designer Marcus Rowland to be Honored in Venice - Global Bulletin

The Venice International Film Festival and Campari will honor production designer Marcus Rowland with this year’s Campari Passion for Film Award at this year’s 75th edition, where “Last Night in Soho,” his latest collaboration with director Edgar Wright, will screen out of competition. Rowland will receive the honor during a ceremony on Sept. 4, ahead of the film’s screening.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Aardman Teams With ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ Director Gurinder Chadha on Bollywood-Inspired Animated Feature – Global Bulletin

ANIMATION Legendary U.K. animation studio Aardman (“Chicken Run,” “Wallace & Gromit”) is teaming with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham”) on a new feature film project for family audiences. Described by the company as an “exuberant, warm-hearted musical,” the currently untitled Bollywood-inspired feature will follow Bodhi, a young Indian elephant from Kerala who dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood dancer. Chadha is currently co-writing the screenplay with Paul Mayeda Berges (“What’s Cooking”) under their production banner Bend It Networks. The two companies will enlist top Indian voice talent, musicians and designers to develop the look and feel of the project. “Aardman is...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Roisin Gallagher & Ciaran Hinds Among Cast For BritBox Series ‘The Dry’ From ‘Normal People’ & ‘The Favourite’ Outfit Element

BritBox UK has commissioned comedy-drama series The Dry, produced by Normal People and The Favourite outfit Element Pictures in association with Screen Ireland and ITV Studios, and in partnership with RTÉ. Playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris (The Good Karma Hospital) and director Paddy Breathnach (Viva) are behind the eight-part series set in Dublin, which began shooting on Monday, and will debuts exclusively on BritBox UK in 2022. Starring are Roisin Gallagher (The Fall), Ciarán Hinds (Game Of Thrones), Pom Boyd (Vanity Fair), Siobhán Cullen (Origin), Moe Dunford (Vikings) and newcomer Adam Richardson. In the series, when Shiv Sheridan (Gallagher) returns to Dublin after...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Awards Sold to 150 Territories by Rainmaker Content – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION International distributor Rainmaker Content has sold the Television Academy‘s 73rd Emmy Awards to more than 150 territories. New buyers include AMC Networks International for Central Europe, Catchplay Plus for Indonesia and Taiwan, Mediacorp for Singapore, U-Next Co., Ltd for and Japan and Sky Italia for Italy. Returning broadcasters include Turner (Latin America, German speaking Europe), Extension TV (Series Club) for French speaking Europe, Sky (U.K.), Telefonica (Spain), SIC (Portugal), TV2 (Denmark), M-Net (Africa), OSN (Middle East), Telenet (Belgium) and A serial (Commonwealth of Independent States). Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” in front...
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Lord Of The Rings series to shoot second season in UK

The elves are leaving Middle-earth, by which we mean New Zealand, but they’re not sailing to Valinor; they’re coming to the UK. Yes, Amazon has announced that the second series of their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show will film in Britain rather than New Zealand, where the first season and Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies were shot.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

The series ‘One Plus One Is Two’ will resume shooting

After a year-long hiatus brought on by Covid-19, the Amazon Prime streaming series “One Plus One Is Two” is slated to begin shooting again. Its cinematographer, Colin Munson, is a Dorchester resident, and the show is produced by Hop Top Films. The series follows Marielle Morin, a fictional advocate for...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Call The Midwife’ Stars & Creator Reflect On Decade Of PBS/BBC Drama; PBS Sets Season 10 Premiere Date– TCA

Call The Midwife has given viewers a glimpse of the joy, love and hardships of Nonnatus House for nearly a decade – much longer than creator and executive producer Heidi Thomas said she ever expected. “Certainly, from my point of view I was focused on doing one series and there was never an expectation of doing a second,” Thomas said during a PBS TCA panel on Thursday “I think every year it takes us as surprise.” Thomas joined Call The Midwife stars Jenny Agutter, Megan Cusack, Ella Bruccoleri and Stephen McGann to reflect on a decade of the PBS drama, which is...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Exclusive Clip From BritBox Original Time

Vital Thrills has your exclusive first look at a new clip from BritBox original Time, starring Emmy Award winner Sean Bean and SAG Award winner Stephen Graham. The clip features Graham’s character, Eric McNally, being threatened by an inmate. You can watch the Time clip by using the player below.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Ennio Morricone Documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore Added to Venice Lineup – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept. 1-11) will include an out of competition screening of “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the Oscar winning “Cinema Paradiso.” “Ennio” is a comprehensive portrait of two time Oscar winning composer Ennio Morricone, among the most influential and prolific musicians of the twentieth century, who has scored over 500 movie soundtracks. The documentary tells the Maestro’s story in a long interview of him with Tornatore, and with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver Stone, Quentin...
TV SeriesSFGate

'Y: The Last Man' Gets Disney Plus Release Date in the U.K. - Global Bulletin

Disney Plus will launch the first three episodes of DC Comics’ much-anticipated series adaptation of “Y: The Las Man” on Sept. 22 in the U.K. via its Star offering for adults, with new episodes made available each Wednesday thereafter. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, “Y: The Last Man” unspools in a post-apocalyptic world where all mammals with a Y chromosome die in a mysterious event, save one cis man and his monkey.
Worldseattlepi.com

Hong Kong's TVB Orders Local 'Family Feud' From Fremantle - Global Bulletin

Survey says!… Hong Kong is getting its own “Family Feud” remake as Fremantle and TVB team to bring a local format of the historic game show to the island’s airwaves. Local broadcaster TVB will host the show on its TVB Jade Channel starting Aug. 29 of this year. The new version of the series will be hosted by popular actor, producer and comedian Johnson Lee.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

AMC Networks Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Ragdoll’, ‘Ultra City Smiths’ & More

AMC Networks has set fall premiere dates for new and returning series across its AMC, AMC+, Acorn TV, AllBlk, BBC America, Shudder, Sundance Now, SundanceTV and WeTV. Newly revealed dates include the new seasons of Doctor Who, Creepshow and new series such as Ragdoll, Kin and Ultra City Smiths. AMC announced dates at Comic-Con last month its spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead (Season 7) and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (final Season 2). Here are the AMC Networks premiere dates announced this morning (all times ET/PT): ACORN TV My Life is Murder, Season 2 Monday, August 30 Starring award-winning actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Spartacus), this fun, charming series returns...
TV SeriesSunderland Echo

ITV confirms release date for the upcoming 11th series of crime drama Vera

Fans of Vera will not have a long wait for the upcoming series as ITV confirms that the popular police drama will appear on screens on Sunday, August 29, at 8pm. Lead actress Brenda Blethyn has been spotted at a number of locations across the North East of England as she reprises her role as DCI Vera Stanhope for the upcoming series.
Deadline

‘The English Patient’ TV Series Adaptation In Works At BBC From Emily Ballou & Miramax TV

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is developing a small screen adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s novel The English Patient. The British public broadcaster is in the early stages of development of the drama project, which comes from Run and Taboo writer Emily Ballou. It is a co-production between Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios. Deadline understands that the drama series represents a new interpretation of Ondaatje’s book, which follows four dissimilar people brought together at an Italian villa during World War II, and not a remake of the 1996 Miramax feature film adaptation directed by Anthony Minghella that won nine Oscars including Best Picture. The book,...

