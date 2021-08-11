Myelofibrosis: Treatment Planning and Management

EP. 1: Overview of Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. X. Long Zheng, MD, PhD: What does the health care cost and utilization look like for a typical patient with acquired TTP [thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura]? As you know, TTP is fatal. If you don’t treat them, the mortality is nearly 100%, or at least greater than 90%. That means once the TTP is suspected or diagnosed, you can never let a patient go home. You should always admit the patient either into the hospital or into intensive care units [ICU]; it depends on how the patient was presented in the emergency department. The treatment is always inside a hospital. Currently, the treatment is actually plasma exchange. So urgent plasma exchange plus corticosteroids, rituximab [Rituxan], as well as the caplacizumab that is newly approved by FDA [Food and Drug Administration]. For health care utilization in terms of TTP itself, if you look at the health care costs as a whole, it’s actually very, very small because you only have very few patients per year in any medical center. In the global sense it doesn’t cost a lot. However, for individual cases, the cost is significant. For example, for plasma exchange or rituximab or caplacizumab, each treatment is about $7,000. Particularly for plasma exchange and caplacizumab, you have to give them every day; every day at least a dose for 1 procedure. With rituximab you only give 4 doses once a week, so it’s not that many. The total therapy is 4 doses, so that does not cost that much. I would say the main costs in health utilization, in terms of treating TTP, are the ICU stay, the hospital admission, therapeutic plasma exchange, and the plasma itself, of course, caplacizumab use, and also the management of long-term complications associated with TTP.