Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

YouTube suspends Sen. Rand Paul for 7 days for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

By Alex Hider
WPTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube has suspended Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, from its platform for seven days after Paul violated the site's policy on COVID-19 misinformation. According to NBC News and CNN, YouTube suspended Paul after he made the false claim in a video that cloth masks "don't work" and "don't prevent infection" against COVID-19.

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nbc#Misinformation#Nbc News#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Anti-Covid vaccine arguments are being weaponized by Republican men

It’s hard to find a silver lining in the current Covid-19 spike, but here’s one small victory: In voicing their opposition to mask mandates and vaccine requirements, Republicans — in particular, Republican men — have discovered the importance of bodily autonomy. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the same people...
Behind Viral Videosarcamax.com

Coronavirus Censorship

YouTube just froze Sen. Rand Paul's YouTube channel. That's just wrong. Small-minded. Counterproductive. YouTube says Paul violated their COVID-19 misinformation policy when he told an interviewer, "Most of the masks you get over the counter don't work ... virus particles are too small and go right through." Paul didn't make...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bill Straub: Flipping off science, Sen. Rand Paul prattles on, ever defiant and woefully ill-informed

Yep, that’s it. Not exactly Steve Reeves as Hercules territory. But like Lenin leading the Bolsheviks against Tsarist tyranny, Paul is urging, nay, insisting, that people get rid of their masks and enjoy the pure, unfiltered air of freedom – assuming, of course, they aren’t connected to a respirator as they battle for their lives having contracted said virus.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

The real reason YouTube silenced Rand Paul

There is always the risk of taking fools and liars more seriously than they deserve. But then again Google-owned YouTube deserves every shred of scorn and ridicule we can still muster in these crazy, exhausting times. Most recently, the cat video website YouTube silenced Sen. Rand Paul — a medical...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Rand Paul slammed for ‘mass murder manifesto’ video in which he pleads for Americans to ignore CDC

Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has drawn fire with a video version of an op-ed in which he calls on sympathetic Americans to “resist” anti-Covid-19 measures – even saying that “no-one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates”.The video is circulating as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise dramatically in many parts of the US, and especially in under-vaccinated states whose Republican governors have not imposed or have even banned mask mandates and other policies designed to stop the virus’s spread.In the video, which is essentially a spoken-word performance of a recent Fox News op-ed, Mr Paul tells his viewers...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

David Frum Calls Rand Paul ‘An Authentic Crank’ and ‘A Weirdo on Modern Medicine’ for Video Attacking Mask Mandates

In a video posted on his Twitter account Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) railed against the masking guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. “President Biden,” said Paul in the video, “we will not accept your agency’s mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown. No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Rand Paul blasted over ‘damaging’ anti-Covid rant telling Americans to ‘resist’ the CDC and stop wearing masks

Controversial US senator Rand Paul has been blasted after insisting Americans should reject government-mandated regulations, including wearing masks, in a “dangerous” anti-Covid rant.In a 3 minute and 37-second long clip posted on his Twitter, the Republican senator, who represents the state of Kentucky, delivered a long and rambling speech encouraging people to ignore rules brought in to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.Paul posted the video on 8 August with the caption: “We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society,...
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Rand Paul banned from YouTube over anti-mask video

Sen. Rand Paul won’t be posting on YouTube for the next seven days after the mammoth video platform banned him over a post questioning the efficacy of masks on Tuesday. YouTube told CNN the ban was a “first strike” in its “three strikes policy,” while denying that any political consideration was involved.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Raging Rand Paul Gets Seven-Day YouTube Timeout for Anti-Mask Nonsense

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been put on YouTube’s timeout chair. According to CNN, a company spokesperson confirmed that the Republican was slapped with a weeklong ban for a wildly misleading anti-mask rant. YouTube pointed to a couple of Paul’s quotes when explaining its decision, including the completely inaccurate line: “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.” Of course, as almost every public-health expert will tell you, masks do work. Paul raged against his ban in a post on Twitter, describing YouTube’s mods as “leftwing cretins” and saying that it was a “badge of honor” to be punished by them. It’s no surprise that Paul thinks he knows better than the experts—he has been repeatedly humiliated by Dr. Anthony Fauci throughout the pandemic for attempting to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy