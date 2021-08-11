Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

By David Jagielski
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • All three of these companies are in good shape to continue paying their dividends, and some of these payouts could rise in the near future.
  • The highest yield on this list is 4.5%.
  • All of these stocks are trading within 5% of their 52-week lows.

If you have $5,000 that you can afford to invest in the stock market right now, you want to be careful not to chase overpriced stocks trading at all-time highs. Adding some lower-priced stocks to your portfolio can be a great way to make the most of your money and improve your prospects for earning good returns in the long run. And throwing a dividend into the mix can make an investment an even better buy.

Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB). Here's why these are still excellent options for dividend investors, despite their falling valuations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOXRA_0bONkoAr00
Image source: Getty Images

1. Baxter International

Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care. Unfortunately, with hospitals pushing off procedures to help manage COVID-19, Baxter hasn't been a particularly attractive stock to hold; over the past 12 months it has declined 7%, while the S&P 500 has risen more than 32%.

The company's shares dipped after Baxter reported its second-quarter earnings results on July 29. Although sales of $3.1 billion for the period ending June 30 were up 14% year-over-year (in the first quarter, the growth rate was just 5%), it wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling. One reason could be that the company also announced the acquisition of assets from CryoLife for as much as $60.8 million, which will expand Baxter's advanced surgery portfolio. Oftentimes a company pursuing an acquisition falls on the news. This can be because investors fear dilution, or worry that the price paid was too high.

With Baxter trading near its 52-week low, now may be a great time to buy the stock. There could be plenty of potential for its shares to rise as investors transition to companies that will do well as concerns around the pandemic subside and life goes back to normal. But even if that doesn't happen as quickly as investors might hope, Baxter's business should still be strong -- over the past 12 months, it has netted a profit margin of 9%.

The company's free cash flow this past year totaled $1.4 billion, which was more than enough to cover the $499 million in dividend payments that Baxter made during that time. The company's payout ratio of 45% is very sustainable, and its dividend yield of 1.5% (better than the S&P 500's average of less than 1.4%) can provide investors with some decent income that has room to grow. The company hiked its dividend by 14% in May, marking the sixth straight year it has raised its payouts. Overall, Baxter is a solid pick for risk-averse investors in need of some safe, recurring income.

2. Verizon Communications

Verizon is another good recovery stock to buy. The economy is still in the early stages of bouncing back, but as travel picks up, more roaming and travel-related charges will be sure to boost the telecom company's top line on both the consumer and business sides. And Verizon is already starting to see some strong results flow in -- consolidated operating revenue of $33.8 billion for the period ending June 30 was up 10.9% year-over-year. Verizon also posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37, which it notes was a record for the business.

The telecom stock has fallen 4% in the past year, and it has been an underwhelming buy despite the progress it has been making. But now that it is trading near its 52-week low, investors can grab it at a reduced price while also securing a top dividend in the process. Today, Verizon's stock yields 4.5%, which is the highest on this list. And the dividend payments don't look to be in any trouble -- its quarterly payouts of $0.6275 are less than half of the company's per-share profits.

Although it can be a frustratingly slow-moving stock to own, Verizon is a safe option for dividend investors. The company has increased its dividend payments for 14 years in a row, and it's likely that streak will continue given the improved outlook for the economy and the company's solid financials.

3. Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup has been falling out of favor with investors as stay-at-home trends end, meaning that more people will be eating out at restaurants and no longer having to make meals at home. Concerns surrounding inflation have also caused investors to worry about shrinking margins for the business. In the past 12 months, shares of Campbell Soup have fallen more than 15%, and the stock hit a new 52-week low this month.

The company is coming off a tough quarter. In June, it reported that its net sales of $2 billion for the period ending May 2 were down 11% due to a drop in demand. But despite those declines, the company's diluted EPS was $0.54, only one cent lower than last year. However, on an adjusted basis, the company projects earnings to fall between 1% and 2% this year, while sales could be down as much as 3.5%.

The good news is that with a payout ratio of just 54%, Campbell Soup shouldn't have any problems paying its dividend, which yields 3.5%. The company has raised payouts in the past, but not on a consistent basis; although it did provide a payout hike in 2021, the last one before that was in 2016. But even without future rate hikes, investors can still collect a solid payout from Campbell Soup, and the stock could be a good hedge. The pandemic still isn't over, and if the delta variant continues to be a problem, restrictions and concerns relating to COVID-19 could again keep people indoors -- which would likely get this stock rallying again.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
56K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Payments#Soup Campbell#Bax Rrb#Cpb#Cryolife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 1 Stock I'd Buy Right Now

Don't add too many stocks to your portfolio; choose a few for optimum results. Even in a slowdown, this company's growth is strong. It can be tempting to add any and all stocks of the moment to your portfolio. But a small mix of growth and value stocks is your best bet to achieve long-term wealth. While 10 to 15 stocks are enough to diversify your portfolio, many experts recommend holding 20 to 25 for greater opportunities and lower exposure to risk. Investors who subscribe to this belief get a good mix between maximizing the benefit of owning the best growth stocks while locking in greater stability in their overall portfolios.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

In the years ahead, Paycom Software and The Trade Desk should benefit from digital transformation and other macroeconomic factors. Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.9% annualized returns of value stocks and the S&P 500, respectively.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has Spent $12 Billion on This Stock in 2021

To the surprise of many investors, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) hasn't exactly been actively buying stocks over the past year or so. However, CEO Warren Buffett, who controls the bulk of the company's $300 billion stock portfolio, has been deploying billions of capital into one particular stock. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 9, 2021, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what it is, and why it might look so appealing.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett’s portfolio has been an investment guide for many investors for decades. And his investment bets over the past year have paid off handsomely. Further, Buffett’s top holdings, AbbVie (ABBV) and Marsh & McLennan (MMC), we think are well-positioned to continue growing, making them attractive bets now. So read on for some details.Warren Buffett is one of the most influential investors of all time. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.A), has gained 38.9% over the past year, outperforming the broader S&P 500 index’s 31.6% returns. Also, BRK.A’s 23.9% gains year-to-date compare with S&P 500’s 18.5% returns.
StocksInvestorPlace

The Top 7 Stocks to Buy for Under $20 in August

Cheap stocks are plentiful. Cheap stocks that also offer real long-term growth potential are tougher to find. When you set a price of $20 or less and you expect to see performance, there’s no sector where you’re more likely to find the stocks to buy. They could be anywhere, so you need to cast a wide net.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

Lumen Technologies announced two large asset sales last month. The company will invest in proven growth initiatives with the cash. But larger growth investments may crowd out the 8.3% dividend. Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Dividend Income

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising geopolitical tensions, and jitters over the pace of global economic growth are expected to keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. So, in this environment, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Star Group (SGU), and Ennis (NYSE:EBF), each of which offers high dividend yields. Read on.While the Federal Reserve expects the increase in inflation to be transitory and is likely to continue maintaining low-interest rates, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases with the rapid spread of the Delta variant, rising geopolitical tensions related to the Afghan government’s collapse, and concerns over the global economic recovery will likely keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. While the long-term impact of geopolitical tensions on the U.S. stock market is still uncertain, the major benchmark indexes sagged this morning.
StocksZacks.com

3 Highly-Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks breaks down the market at the halfway point of August. We then explore three Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) tech stocks that provide exposure to different growth aspects of the market and might be worth buying for investors with longer-term horizons. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Low-Risk Stocks for Conservative Investors

Risk can mean different things to different people. That's especially true when it comes to investing. For a retiree, risk can mean the likelihood a stock will decline in value. For a younger investor, it might mean the chances it goes bankrupt. That's why the most important part of investing is matching your portfolio to your risk tolerance.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy The Oil Services ETF?

It could be time to buy the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSE: OIH). It’s oversold and it's also at support. Both of these dynamics may result in a rally. Most of the trading that occurs in the stock market is done by algorithms that are based on probability theory. The theory says that 95% of all trading should be within two standard deviations of the average price.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Time plus patience adds up to wealth-building results in the stock market. These three business titans are leaders in their fields. They are also built to last for a very long time. I'm about to show you my favorite stocks. Sometimes I invest with an eye to strong returns over...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency, to performing artificial intelligence computations -- dropped in early trading on Tuesday, hitting a 2% decline as of 11:11 a.m. EDT. So what. There's no obvious bad news dragging Nvidia...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $136.74 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.2% to $150.50 in after-hours trading. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected results...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Value Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy Post-Earnings

Perion is an ad-tech company that connects publishers and brands. The company topped estimates in its second-quarter earnings report. Its valuation looks exceptionally cheap for its growth rate. The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the global economy and produced a number of winners and losers. Among the big winners from...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Off-the-Radar Small-Cap Growth Stocks I Bought in August

If your investing time frame is measured in years, it's always a good time to put money to work in the market. Sometimes incredible value can be found in little-followed stocks. For nearly 17 months, investors have enjoyed what's arguably the greatest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom in history....
StocksBenzinga

Home Depot Looks Ready To Breakout Soon: Could Earnings Be The Catalyst?

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) shares traded higher Monday, likely in anticipation of the earnings report the company is scheduled to announce Tuesday morning before the market open. The company is expected to post increased earnings per share of $4.36 and revenue of $40.63 billion. Home Depot was up 1.18%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy