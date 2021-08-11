Cancel
Education

Governor Announces Mask Mandate For All Kentucky Schools

By ethan
q95fm.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his COVID-19 briefing yesterday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that he is issuing an executive order that will require students, faculty, and staff to wear face masks while indoors at all public and private schools throughout the state. The governor says he was motivated to act due to the...

