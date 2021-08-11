As the Memphis big men turn

To a certain degree, the Memphis Grizzlies have a strange tension between their desire for a competitive present and also an idealized future. For example, Zachary Kleiman has made it absolutely clear that they want to make the playoffs this coming year just like they did this past season. However, while there is some reason to believe that the Grizzlies could match and even surpass their success from this past season (i.e. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. taking leaps), it’s difficult to argue that they didn’t hurt their short-term competitiveness by trading Jonas Valanciunas, arguably their most important player last year, in an attempt to bolster their future.