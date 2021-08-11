Cancel
Detroit Lions sign RB Javon Leake, waive/injured RB Michael Warren

By Erik Schlitt
Pride Of Detroit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions announced that they have signed running back/returner Javon Leake and placed RB Michael Warren on waivers with an injury designation in a corresponding move. The Lions’ running back room is a bit thin at the moment: RB1 D’Andre Swift is nursing a groin injury (only participating in walkthroughs and stretching) and RB3 Jermar Jefferson has a “low” ankle sprain (unable to practice). With Warren getting injured (undisclosed), there were only three available backs just two days ahead of their first preseason game. Not an ideal situation, so it’s not overly surprising the team made a move to add depth.

