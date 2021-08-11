Random Ramsdom: Rookie running back Jake Funk is making moves
The Los Angeles Rams released their first version of the 2021 depth chart on Tuesday. RB1 is third year and former 70th overall pick Darrell Henderson Jr. That position was fairly clear since day one of training camp. Listed at the second running back spot are two names, second year Xavier Jones and the rookie taken 233rd overall, Jake Funk. The third spot in the running back depth is second year rusher Raymond Calais. This seems to indicate that Funk is in competition with Jones for the back up role to Henderson.
