Random Ramsdom: Rookie running back Jake Funk is making moves

One of the strangest training camp stories of 2021 involves not one, but two former members of the LA Rams. Alec Ogletree went to Chicago a couple of weeks ago to visit his friend Robert Quinn, so that they could watch Quinn’s sister compete in the 100-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. Ogletree had been out of football for a nearly a year, having last been a member of the New York Jets practice squad in October of 2020 thanks to a new rule that allowed teams to sign veterans with that designation. After playing in two games for the Jets, Ogletree was released and he was an unretired free agent when he went to visit Quinn, his teammate on the Rams from 2013 to 2017.