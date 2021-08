In their first game of summer league, the Bucks were able to knock off the Los Angeles Clippers 81-78, thanks in large part to a 30-point performance from Jordan Nwora. Both teams would be pretty even throughout the opening 12 minutes. Mamadi Diakite was the leading scorer for the Bucks in the first quarter, flashing seven points. Sandro Mamukelashvili flashed three points in his opening stint of minutes. The Bucks would cling to a 19-17 lead after one.