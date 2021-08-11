Cancel
Cowboys Hard Knocks: Dak’s Workload, Hall of Fame Game Highlight Season Premiere

By Sean Martin
insidethestar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 16th season of HBO’s Hard Knocks premiered last night, and for the third time since the series began in 2001 the Dallas Cowboys are the featured team. The first episode featured the team returning to Oxnard for training camp, Dak Prescott’s return from injury, and the Hall of Fame game against the Steelers in Canton.

